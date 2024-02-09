Accessibility links

Zimbabwean With Cerebral Palsy Eyes Special Olympics

A 22-year-old Zimbabwean with cerebral palsy is hoping to compete in the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary starting later this month. Meanwhile, groups in Zimbabwe advocating for disabled people's rights are hoping to turn government policy into law. (Columbus Mavhunga)

