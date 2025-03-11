Accessibility links

Malawi lions get birth control in bid to save their prey
In Malawi, a unique wildlife management effort is underway at Majete Wildlife Reserve. Conservation experts are performing birth control methods on lions. The goal is to control the lion population and ensure antelopes and other prey species continue to thrive. Lameck Masina reports

