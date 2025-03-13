Israel’s released hostages tell of hunger and torture while in Hamas captivity
Israeli hostages recently released from Gaza are speaking about the difficult conditions they were forced to endure during 16 months of captivity by U.S.- designated terror group Hamas. They say they were starved, and the men were tortured.Many credit President Donald Trump for winning their freedom
