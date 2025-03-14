US, Africa Energy Relationship Shifts from Aid to Investment

Accessibility links

The 10th Powering Africa Summit in Washington DC marked a pivotal moment in defining the strategic energy relationship between the US and Africa, addressing the critical question: How will the new administration shape its energy partnership with the continent? VOA’s Taboka Ncube has the report.

