US, Africa Energy Relationship Shifts from Aid to Investment
The 10th Powering Africa Summit in Washington DC marked a pivotal moment in defining the strategic energy relationship between the US and Africa, addressing the critical question: How will the new administration shape its energy partnership with the continent? VOA’s Taboka Ncube has the report.
