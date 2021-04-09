Mthwakazi Republic Party Stages Peaceful Protest Outside Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa
Supporters of Mthwakazi Republic Party and members of other organizations staged a peaceful demonstration outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa on Thursday demanding the immediate release of their arrested colleagues and other issues. MRP's Velile Moyo, reading their demands in Pretoria.
