Mthwakazi Republic Party Stages Peaceful Protest Outside Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa

Supporters of Mthwakazi Republic Party and members of other organizations staged a peaceful demonstration outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa on Thursday demanding the immediate release of their arrested colleagues and other issues. MRP's Velile Moyo, reading their demands in Pretoria.

