Zanu PF Lawmaker Says Exorbitant Nomination Fees Not Changing

There was commotion in the National House of Assembly on Wednesday after the Parliamentary Legal Committee issued a non-adverse report on nomination fees for people intending to contest the 2023 parliamentary and presidential elections. Pupurai Togarepi says the committee got it right. (VOA)

