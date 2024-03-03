'Slain Moreblessing Ali's Bones Will Rise to Liberate People of Zimbabwe'
Job Sikhala, an attorney representing Moreblessing Ali who was killed by Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba almost two years ago and her mutilated remains kept at Chitunzwiza Mortuary, says like Nehanda's prediction "her bones will rise to liberate people of Zimbabwe." She was laid to rest Saturday.
Episodes
-
-
-
February 29, 2024
India Makes Headway on Goal to Install Taps in Rural Households
-
February 29, 2024
US Army Using Own Funding to Pay for Training of Ukrainian Forces
-
February 29, 2024
How US Howitzers Help Ukraine on Front Lines
-
February 29, 2024
Planned Transnational Highway Would Connect 5 African Nations
Forum