'Slain Moreblessing Ali's Bones Will Rise to Liberate People of Zimbabwe'

Job Sikhala, an attorney representing Moreblessing Ali who was killed by Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba almost two years ago and her mutilated remains kept at Chitunzwiza Mortuary, says like Nehanda's prediction "her bones will rise to liberate people of Zimbabwe." She was laid to rest Saturday.

