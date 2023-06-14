Chaos in Zimbabwe Parliament
There was chaos in the House of Assembly on Wednesday after opposition lawmakers were irked by a Parliamentary Legal Committee report favoring exorbitant nomination fees of up to US$20,000 for this year's crucial elections. An Irate Prince Dubeko Sibanda lashes out on the report. (VOA)
