Chaos in Zimbabwe Parliament

There was chaos in the House of Assembly on Wednesday after opposition lawmakers were irked by a Parliamentary Legal Committee report favoring exorbitant nomination fees of up to US$20,000 for this year's crucial elections. An Irate Prince Dubeko Sibanda lashes out on the report. (VOA)

