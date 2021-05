The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Joe Mujuru president of the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe, speaking to VOA's Gibbs Dube about the ongoing 12-team inaugural games of the Basketbal Africa League affliliated to NBA and FIBA. Watch the games at https://www.voazimbabwe.com/t/91.html. #BALonVOA2021