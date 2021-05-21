Interview with Nigerian American and former NBA star forward Ike Diogu

Show more Show less

The inaugural season of the NBA-sponsored and VOA-affiliated Basketball Africa League is underway in Kigali, Rwanda.

For VOA's Sonny Side of Sports, Mike Mbonye spoke to Nigerian American Ike Diogu, a former NBA forward and captain of Nigeria's national men's basketball team.



Diogu said that interest in the tournament will grow the sport across the continent.



