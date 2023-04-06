Accessibility links

Zimbabweans React to Documentary Alleging Government Corruption

Zimbabweans React to Documentary Alleging Government Corruption

Some of the Zimbabwean officials accused of gold smuggling and money laundering in the Al Jazeera documentary "Gold Mafia" have welcomed a government plan to investigate the allegations. But critics doubt the government's ability to crack down on internal corruption. Columbus Mavhunga reports

