Zimbabweans React to Documentary Alleging Government Corruption
Some of the Zimbabwean officials accused of gold smuggling and money laundering in the Al Jazeera documentary "Gold Mafia" have welcomed a government plan to investigate the allegations. But critics doubt the government's ability to crack down on internal corruption. Columbus Mavhunga reports
