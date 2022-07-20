Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Zimbabweans Preparing for Mass Protests

Zimbabweans Preparing for Mass Protests
Embed
Zimbabweans Preparing for Mass Protests

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:45 0:00

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition's Peter Mutasa says Zimbabweans will map the way forward on Thursday after giving the Emmerson Mnangagwa government a notice to stage peaceful protests in the country. Mutasa says they will go to court if the police deny them permission to protest over economic decay and human rights violations. (Video: Godwin Mangudya)

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition's Peter Mutasa says Zimbabweans will map the way forward on Thursday after giving the Emmerson Mnangagwa government a notice to stage peaceful protests in the country. Mutasa says they will go to court if the police deny them permission to protest over economic decay and human rights violations. (Video: Godwin Mangudya)

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG