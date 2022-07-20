Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition's Peter Mutasa says Zimbabweans will map the way forward on Thursday after giving the Emmerson Mnangagwa government a notice to stage peaceful protests in the country. Mutasa says they will go to court if the police deny them permission to protest over economic decay and human rights violations. (Video: Godwin Mangudya)
Zimbabweans Preparing for Mass Protests
