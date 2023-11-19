Accessibility links

Zimbabweans Paying Last Respects to Slain Pastor Masaya
Zimbabweans paying their last respects to slain Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was killed by suspected state security agents last Saturday in Harare soon after they abducted him while he was conducting a door to door campaign ahead of the forthcoming by-elections. (Video: Tobias Mudzingwa)

