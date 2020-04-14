GoFundMe Proving Crucial in Fight Against Covid 19 for Zimbabwe Diaspora

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Zimbabweans in England have raised more than £1000 for health care workers through the crowdfunding platform, GoFundMe. Mike Hove of VOA's Zimbabwe Service spoke with the Farai Muvuti, representative of the ZIM Diaspora Response Fundraising (COVID-19). For more information:- https://bit.ly/3eoaoNy