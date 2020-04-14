GoFundMe Proving Crucial in Fight Against Covid 19 for Zimbabwe Diaspora
Zimbabweans in England have raised more than £1000 for health care workers through the crowdfunding platform, GoFundMe. Mike Hove of VOA's Zimbabwe Service spoke with the Farai Muvuti, representative of the ZIM Diaspora Response Fundraising (COVID-19). For more information:- https://bit.ly/3eoaoNy
