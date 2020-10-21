Zimbabweans in Diaspora Giving Helping Hand in Improving HealthCare System
Zimbabweans in Washington D.C under an organization called Nyasha Africa, are intending to raise $50,000 to be used to help nurses and doctors in Zimbabwe. In an interview with VOA Zimbabwe's Mike Hove, Takura Tela of Nyasha Africa says the funds will be used on health-related projects
