Zimbabweans In The Diaspora Express Displeasure With Human Rights Violations In Zimbabwe
Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom, took to the streets of London to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. Vuka, a Zimbabwean based in the United Kingdom tells, VOA Zimbabwe's Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, that he is dissatisfied with the human rights violations occurring in Zimbabwe.
