178,000 Zimbabweans Facing Deportation
About 178,000 Zimbabweans, who are holders of special permits issued by the South African government to work in the country, face deportation if they don't regularize their status by the end of June. The South African government is terminating Zimbabwe Exemption Permits. Thuso Khumalo reports
Episodes
-
-
March 18, 2023
Election Candidate on Zanu PF Primaries
-
March 18, 2023
Fadzayi Mahere on Forthcoming Zimbabwe Elections
-
March 18, 2023
Zanu PF Postpones Primary Elections
-
-
