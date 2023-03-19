Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

178,000 Zimbabweans Facing Deportation

178,000 Zimbabweans Facing Deportation
Embed
178,000 Zimbabweans Facing Deportation

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:23 0:00
Direct link

About 178,000 Zimbabweans, who are holders of special permits issued by the South African government to work in the country, face deportation if they don't regularize their status by the end of June. The South African government is terminating Zimbabwe Exemption Permits. Thuso Khumalo reports

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG