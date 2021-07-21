Accessibility links

Zimbabweans Desperate to Get Jabs, Amid Shortage

Zimbabweans Desperate to Get Jabs, Amid Shortage
Zimbabweans Desperate to Get Jabs, Amid Shortage

Zimbabweans in Harare were queuing for kilometres outside one of the capital's main hospitals in the hope of being vaccinated against COVID-19, but many complained there are no jabs to be had. Pentecostal church Pastor Andrew Ngwenya and others are affected. He is looking for divine intervention.

