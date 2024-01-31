Zimbabwean Opposition Leader Released After Almost 600 Days in Custody
An opposition leader in Zimbabwe who spent nearly 600 days in detention while awaiting trial on charges of inciting public violence has been released. A magistrate in Harare convicted Job Sikhala on the charges but handed down a suspended two-year sentence because he had spent many days in jail
