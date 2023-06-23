Zimbabwean Migrants Reflect on Long Stay as Hardships Drive Them to Botswana
As the world commemorated World Refugee Day on Tuesday, some Zimbabwean migrants, the majority driven from their homeland by economic hardships, looked back at an often arduous but comparatively rewarding stay in neighboring Botswana. Mqondisi Dube reports from Francistown, Botswana.
