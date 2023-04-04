Zimbabwean Farmers Turning to Conservation Agriculture
Zimbabweans in the agriculture sector are dealing with rising fertilizer costs and poor rainfalls due to climate change. Now, some are turning to organic farming and conservation agriculture to make ends meet, and officials say they are making progress against the odds. Columbus Mavhunga reports.
Episodes
-
April 03, 2023
Lawyer: Trump Ready for Legal Battle
-
-
-
April 01, 2023
Paul Nyathi: Noone is Above The Law in Zimbabwe
-
March 31, 2023
Trump Supporters Gather Outside Mar-a-Lago
-