Zimbabwe Villagers Fear Being Evicted to Make Way for Chinese Mining Company

Villagers in Zimbabwe say a Chinese mining company has told them they will have to leave their homes to make way for a plant. The company denies plans to forcibly move the villagers, but a lack of transparency has many fearing they will be pushed out of their ancestral land.Columbus Mavhunga reports

