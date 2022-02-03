Zimbabwe Villagers Fear Being Evicted to Make Way for Chinese Mining Company
Villagers in Zimbabwe say a Chinese mining company has told them they will have to leave their homes to make way for a plant. The company denies plans to forcibly move the villagers, but a lack of transparency has many fearing they will be pushed out of their ancestral land.Columbus Mavhunga reports
