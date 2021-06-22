Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Urban Poor Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In a report this month, the World Bank predicts Zimbabwe’s economy will recover 3.9 percent this year even as the country sees an alarming spike in poverty levels, especially in urban areas.The report says a record 7.9 million Zimbabweans are “extremely” poor, earning less than 30 US dollars a month

