Zimbabwe's Unsung Hero Elijah Nkala ...
Fifty-seven year old Elijah Nkala, who participated in the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and clocked a personal best of 46.60 seconds in 400 meters, vividly remembers his journey to the top in this interview with VOA Zimbabwe Service's correspondent Ezra Sibanda. Nkala is now a village councillor.
