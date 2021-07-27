Accessibility links

Zimbabwe's Unsung Hero Elijah Nkala ...

Fifty-seven year old Elijah Nkala, who participated in the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and clocked a personal best of 46.60 seconds in 400 meters, vividly remembers his journey to the top in this interview with VOA Zimbabwe Service's correspondent Ezra Sibanda. Nkala is now a village councillor.

