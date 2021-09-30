Education Matters Looking for Less Privileged Students for Top U.S. Program
The United States Student Achievers Program (USAP) Community School is accepting applications from Lower Sixth and Form Four students to begin their studies in January next year. Rebecca Mano, director of Education Matters, says students should submit their applications by October 8, 2021.
