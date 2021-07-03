Zimbabwean Living in Turkey Speaking About COVID-19, Other Issues
Innocent Madanhire, a Zimbabwean living in Turkey, says he is trying to venture into business at a time the world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Madanhire, who is a pharmacist, says African nations should prioritize the health sector. He speaks about this and more with VOA's Gibbs Dube.
Episodes
-
July 03, 2021
The Zimbabwean sommelier who took on 'Olympics of wine'
-
-
July 03, 2021
Mnangagwa Attends Kenneth Kaunda Funeral Service
-
July 02, 2021
Europe Youth Poverty ...
-
July 02, 2021
Slavery, Genocide Reparations ...
-
July 02, 2021
US Congress Capitol Attack ...
Facebook Forum