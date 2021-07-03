Accessibility links

Zimbabwean Living in Turkey Speaking About COVID-19, Other Issues

Innocent Madanhire, a Zimbabwean living in Turkey, says he is trying to venture into business at a time the world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Madanhire, who is a pharmacist, says African nations should prioritize the health sector. He speaks about this and more with VOA's Gibbs Dube.

