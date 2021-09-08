Accessibility links

COVID: Zimbabwe Teachers Strike

Zimbabwe resumed in-classroom teaching this week, but thousands of teachers are protesting a lack of personal protective equipmentand say they will not go back to class until the government addresses their concernsover the coronavirus pandemic. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.

