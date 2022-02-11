Schools in Zimbabwe were scheduled to resume this week after the long closure caused by COVID-19. But now, teachers are refusing to return to the classrooms, citing a need for better pay. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe, Producer: Barry Unger
Zimbabwe Teachers Refuse to Resume Classes
Episodes
-
February 10, 2022
Zimbabwean Youth Register to Vote in 2023 Council, Parly Elections
-
February 09, 2022
'Amazing’ New Beans Could Save Coffee from Climate Change
-
February 09, 2022
Uncertainty Prevails in Eastern Ukraine Amid Russian Troop Buildup
-
February 09, 2022
Use of Technology at Beijing Olympics Adds Precautions, Raises Concerns
-
February 09, 2022
Biden Meets With German Chancellor to Show Unity on Ukraine Crisis
-
February 09, 2022
On Ukraine’s Front Lines, Fears Grow