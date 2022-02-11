Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Teachers Refuse to Resume Classes
Schools in Zimbabwe were scheduled to resume this week after the long closure caused by COVID-19. But now, teachers are refusing to return to the classrooms, citing a need for better pay. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe, Producer: Barry Unger

