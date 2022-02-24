Twenty-four year-old, Laison Moyo, says local people , including Zimbabwean students, have been told to shelter in place following the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine. He speaks about this and other issues with Studio 7's Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.
Zimbabweans Sheltering in Place Amid Bombings in Ukraine
