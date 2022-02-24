Accessibility links

Zimbabweans Sheltering in Place Amid Bombings in Ukraine

Twenty-four year-old, Laison Moyo, says local people , including Zimbabwean students, have been told to shelter in place following the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine. He speaks about this and other issues with Studio 7's Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.

