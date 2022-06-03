Poverty Forcing Zimbabwean Children Living in South Africa to Engage in Commercial Sex Work

Accessibility links

Zapu spokesperson, Msongelwa Ndlovu, says Zimbabwean children as young as 10 who live in South Africa Nare engaging in commercial sex work due to the bad social, economic and political situation back home. Ndlovu made the remarks today on VOA Zimbabwe Service's Livetalk show hosted by Gibbs Dube and Evans Zininga.

