Kyiv residents spoke to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service as Russia's long-feared attack on Ukraine began in the early morning hours of February 24. Russian missiles hit cities across the country. Some Ukrainians are hoping to flee to safety, but others plan to stay at home.
Traffic Jams and Lines for Cash as Kyiv Reacts to Russia's Attack on Ukraine
