Russia holds tank drills in Western Leningrad region

Russian Ministry of Defence released a video on Monday (February 14) of a Russian tank unit taking part in a military drill in the Leningrad region in the Western military district. During the manoeuvres, tank crews carried out a counter battle and overcame a distance of over 5 km through the forest-steppe area, the ministry said. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday told President Vladimir Putin that some of the country's military drills had already ended and others were coming to a close. Russia's joint exercises with ally Belarus and other drills near Ukraine have fanned fears Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning.

(Production: Svetlana Ivanova)