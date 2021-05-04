Veteran Journalist Says Press Freedom Elusive in Zimbabwe Despite Registration of New Players
Veteran journalist, John Masuku, says there is need for media pluralism in Zimbabwe as newly-licensed broadcasting stations in Zimbabwe are aligned to the ruling party. He says a lot still needs to be done in the country in terms of opening airwaves. He speaks about this issue with Gibbs Dube.
