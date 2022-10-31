Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Recycler Aims to Turn Plastic Waste Into Useful Items

Mounds of plastic waste in his hometown prompted one Zimbabwean man to build a shredder that helps turn the trash into useful items. He plans to move the project to the capital, Harare, where authorities have been struggling to deal with plastic waste dumped on the streets. Columbus Mavhunga reports

