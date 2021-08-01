Accessibility links

Flash Back ... Chaos in Harare August 1, 2018

FLASHBACK ... Dead bodies and trails of blood is what Zimbabweans in Harare faced August 1, 2018, following clashes between the army and citizens, mostly supporters of opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who were demanding the release of presidential results. #voazimvotes

