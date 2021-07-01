Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Zimbabwe Painted Dog Conservation

Zimbabwe Painted Dog Conservation
Embed
Zimbabwe Painted Dog Conservation

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:57 0:00
Direct link

The African wild dog, or African painted dog, is one of the world's most endangered mammals with less than 7,000 remaining, mostly because of human-wildlife conflict. In Zimbabwe, the Painted Dog Conservation group finds and removes thousands of snares every year that can kill or injure the dogs.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG