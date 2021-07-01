Zimbabwe Painted Dog Conservation
The African wild dog, or African painted dog, is one of the world's most endangered mammals with less than 7,000 remaining, mostly because of human-wildlife conflict. In Zimbabwe, the Painted Dog Conservation group finds and removes thousands of snares every year that can kill or injure the dogs.
Episodes
-
June 30, 2021
Florida Python Challenge ...
-
June 30, 2021
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum
-
June 30, 2021
Indonesian Children Struggling Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
-
June 30, 2021
Senegal Domestic Work ...
-
June 30, 2021
Harvard University Lawsuit ...
-