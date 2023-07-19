Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Opposition Turns to Door-to-Door Campaigns

Zimbabwe's main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change, has turned to door-to-door campaigning ahead of next month’s election, saying police are turning down its applications for public rallies. The police acknowledge refusing to authorize a number of opposition rallies

