MDC Leader Nelson Chamisa Attacks Govt Over Abduction, Torture of Party Activists
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has attacked the Zimbabwean government over the abduction and torture of some of his members, including lawmaker Joanna Mamombe, who were seized by suspected state security agents in Harare on Wednesday and dumped in Bindura on Friday.He said the three are traumatized.
