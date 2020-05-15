Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

MDC Leader Nelson Chamisa Attacks Govt Over Abduction, Torture of Party Activists

MDC Leader Nelson Chamisa Attacks Govt Over Abduction, Torture of Party Activists
Embed
MDC Leader Nelson Chamisa Attacks Govt Over Abduction, Torture of Party Activists

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:32 0:00
Direct link

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has attacked the Zimbabwean government over the abduction and torture of some of his members, including lawmaker Joanna Mamombe, who were seized by suspected state security agents in Harare on Wednesday and dumped in Bindura on Friday.He said the three are traumatized.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG