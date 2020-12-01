Will Zimbabwe's Open Borders Cause A COVID-19 Crisis?
Some Zimbabweans are skeptical about the opening of the country’s borders today, saying this may result in high COVID-19 cases. However, others argue that opening of the borders is long overdue. Dr. Simbiso Ranga, Ms. Nokuthula Adonsi, Busani Mbuso Ntinti and poet Obert Dube speak about this issue
