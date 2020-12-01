Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Observes World AIDS Day with Song and Dance; Messages of Prevention

  • Thomas Chiripasi
Zimbabwe joined the world in marking the 32nd Anniversary of World Aids Day with various events throughout the country. In Harare, I Nkululeko Yabatsha School Assembly or IYASA and spoken word artist Albert Nyathi were among the entertainers at the Harare International Conference Center.

