Zimbabwe Observes World AIDS Day with Song and Dance; Messages of Prevention
- Thomas Chiripasi
Zimbabwe joined the world in marking the 32nd Anniversary of World Aids Day with various events throughout the country. In Harare, I Nkululeko Yabatsha School Assembly or IYASA and spoken word artist Albert Nyathi were among the entertainers at the Harare International Conference Center.
Episodes
-
-
December 01, 2020
Will Zimbabwe's Open Borders Cause A COVID-19 Crisis?
-
November 30, 2020
COVID-19 Survivors Left With Lifetime Scars
-
November 30, 2020
Matatus Launch COVID-19 Tracing Program in Kenya
-
-
November 30, 2020
Senegalese Prosthetics ...
Facebook Forum