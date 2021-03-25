Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Musician Venture Into Farming, Other Activities to Survive

Zimbabwe Musician Venture Into Farming, Other Activities to Survive
Zimbabwe Musician Venture Into Farming, Other Activities to Survive

Zimbabwe's musicians have been struggling to make a living since the coronavirus pandemic prompted the government to ban concerts and other entertainment to prevent the spread of the virus. Some have even left their music behind and turned to farming. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mazowe, Zimbabwe

