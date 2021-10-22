Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Zimbabwe Music Group Mokoomba Calls for Unity of Tribes Through Song

Zimbabwe Music Group Mokoomba Calls for Unity of Tribes Through Song
Embed
Zimbabwe Music Group Mokoomba Calls for Unity of Tribes Through Song

No media source currently available

0:00 0:06:23 0:00
Direct link

Host, Heather Maxwell of VOA's Music Time in Africa, revisits some of the great performances she's hosted. Among them is Afrofusion band Mokoomba, a group from Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, which visited Washington, in 2016 performed live at the VOA. Here they perform their son, Kumkanda

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG