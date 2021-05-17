Accessibility links

Advocate Thabani Mpofu Says Zimbabwe Minister Should Face Charges of Contempt of Court

Advocate Thabani Mpofu Says Zimbabwe Minister Should Face Charges of Contempt of Court
Advocate Thabani Mpofu Says Zimbabwe Minister Should Face Charges of Contempt of Court

Advocate Thabani Mpofu, who is representing Musa Kika of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, says Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi should face charges of contempt of court for allegedly making disparaging remarks about the High Court ruling blocking Luke Malaba's five-year term extension.

