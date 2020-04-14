Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Zimbabwe Legislator Probes Information Minister on Lack of PPE for Essential Staff

Zimbabwe Legislator Probes Information Minister on Lack of PPE for Essential Staff
Embed
Zimbabwe Legislator Probes Information Minister on Lack of PPE for Essential Staff

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:12 0:00

Members of the Covid-19 taskforce meeting at Cooksey Hall in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Covid-19 recently, faced some tough questions from legislators, including Independent Norton MP Themba Mliswa who challenged Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa over lack of PPE for health & security staffers.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG