Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Zimbabwe Lawmaker Rusty Markham Tired of Being Called White

Zimbabwe Lawmaker Rusty Markham Tired of Being Called White
Embed
Zimbabwe Lawmaker Rusty Markham Tired of Being Called White

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:18 0:00
Direct link

Zimbabwean lawmaker, Rusty Markham, says he is tired of being referred to as a white man in an independent Zimbabwe with a constitution that forbids any form of discrimination. He was reacting to being referred to as "that white man" by a Member of Parliament in the House of Assembly. (VOA)

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG