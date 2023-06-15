Zimbabwe Lawmaker Rusty Markham Tired of Being Called White
Zimbabwean lawmaker, Rusty Markham, says he is tired of being referred to as a white man in an independent Zimbabwe with a constitution that forbids any form of discrimination. He was reacting to being referred to as "that white man" by a Member of Parliament in the House of Assembly. (VOA)
