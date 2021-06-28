MDC Alliance Youth Leader Says Land Ownership Favoring Elilte, Zanu PF Od Guard
Opposition MDC Alliance Youth Assembly leader, Gift Ostallos Siziba, says Zimbabwe's land is in the hands of the elite and Zanu PF old guard instead of young people. He was speaking at the party's e-rally in remembrance to MDC activists, who were killed in the 2008 presidential run off.
