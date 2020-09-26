Zimbabwe's Jerusalema Dance With Rescued Wildlife Video Goes Viral
As the Jerusalema dance challenge sweeps across Africa, in Zimbabwe the wildlife are joining in. Staff at a Zimbabwe sanctuary for rescued wildlife have seen their dance video posted online with elephants, giraffes and other animals go viral. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare. #jerusalema
Episodes
-
September 26, 2020
Britain Imposes Strict COVID-19 Regulations
-
September 25, 2020
Mythical Creatures ...
-
September 25, 2020
Mthulisi Hanana: Liberators Have Become Oppressors
-
September 25, 2020
elections united states votes
-
September 24, 2020
Metal Workers Union Staging Protest Outside Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa
-
September 24, 2020
Metal Workers Union Says Mnangagwa Abusing Zimbabweans