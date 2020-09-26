Accessibility links

Zimbabwe's Jerusalema Dance With Rescued Wildlife Video Goes Viral

As the Jerusalema dance challenge sweeps across Africa, in Zimbabwe the wildlife are joining in. Staff at a Zimbabwe sanctuary for rescued wildlife have seen their dance video posted online with elephants, giraffes and other animals go viral. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare. #jerusalema

