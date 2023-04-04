Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Govt Promising to Punish Gold Mafia

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe will carry out investigations over a gold smuggling scam exposed by Al Jazeera in two editions of its four-part documentary series in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to be the ring leader of the multimillion dollar scandal.

