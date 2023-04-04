Zimbabwe Govt Promising to Punish Gold Mafia
Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa says Zimbabwe will carry out investigations over a gold smuggling scam exposed by Al Jazeera in two editions of its four-part documentary series in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to be the ring leader of the multimillion dollar scandal.
Episodes
-
April 04, 2023
Congolese Student’s Device Makes Science Fiction Reality
-
April 04, 2023
Zimbabwean Farmers Turning to Conservation Agriculture
-
April 03, 2023
Lawyer: Trump Ready for Legal Battle
-
-
-
April 01, 2023
Paul Nyathi: Noone is Above The Law in Zimbabwe