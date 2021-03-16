Bishop Magaya on Human Rights Abuses in Zimbabwe
Bishop Ancellimo Magaya speaking about the Save Zimbabwe Campaign event in Harare, which resulted in the death of an opposition youth leader and brutal attacks on the late founding president of the MDC, Morgan Tsvangiriai, and other MDC activists, who were demanding justice in Zimbabwe.
Episodes
-
March 16, 2021
Haitian Black Asylum Seekers
-
March 16, 2021
Chamisa Says Revolution Not One Day Event
-
March 15, 2021
Kenya Locusts ...
-
March 15, 2021
Macedonian Artist ...
-
March 15, 2021
Nigerians Displaced by Boko Haram ....
-
March 15, 2021
Bishop Magaya Speaking About Human Rights Abuses in Zimbabwe