Zimbabwe Government Moves to Rescue Worthless Local Dollar
Zimbabwe's government has instituted several measures it says will increase demand for the local currency and raise its value, as well arrest demand for the U.S. dollar. Economists say the new measures will not work as Zimbabweans have lost faith in the local dollar. Columbus Mavhunga reports
